Collapsible Coffee Cup

$20.00 $14.00

COLLAPSIBLE COFFEE CUP WITH STRAW - Enjoy your favorite hot or cold beverages anywhere, anytime. Once you finish your pick me up drink, simply collapse and store your reusable travel cup. Never be caught without it, just collapse and go! *NB: Straw Included A LIFETIME OF CONVENIENCE - Everything about the collapsible travel cup is simply convenient and the silicone cups are meant to last a lifetime as they are virtually indestructible, resilient and safe SIP, STOW, GO - Collapsed (height 2-inch x diameter 4-inch), this tea or coffee cup comes with a collapsible silicone straw that is removable and reusable. The travel cup collapses into easy to clean parts that are both dishwasher and microwave safe SAFE & SUSTAINABLE - The collapsible cup is made from food-grade silicone and recyclable materials which means no BPA’s, Phthalates, leads or glues REDUCE YOUR DISPOSABLE CUP USE - No need to use disposable cups ever again, help save the planet by using a reusable cup from Stojo. Most cafes offer BYO cup discounts or simply fill it with home-brew and save even more. It's truly one versatile travel cup. Makes the perfect gift or stocking filler