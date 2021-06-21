Stojo

Collapsible Coffee Cup

$25.00 $17.50

EXTRA LARGE COLLAPSIBLE COFFEE CUP WITH STRAW - The Stojo large coffee cup is the 24oz version of our collapsible cup. Perfect for your smoothies, post-workout protein shakes or bubble tea. Enjoy your favorite beverages hot or cold anytime, anywhere A LIFETIME OF CONVENIENCE - Everything about the collapsible travel cup is simply convenient and the silicone cups are meant to last a lifetime as they are virtually indestructible, resilient and safe SIP, STOW, GO - Collapsed (height 2.5 inch x diameter 4.5 inch), simply throw the coffee cup in your bag or pocket or stash in your luggage before a flight or camping trip so it’s always there when you need it. This bigger size travel cup collapses into easy to clean parts that are both dishwasher and microwave safe SAFE & SUSTAINABLE - The collapsible cup is made from food-grade silicone and recyclable materials which means no BPA’s, Phthalates, leads or glues REDUCE YOUR DISPOSABLE CUP USE - No need to use disposable cups ever again, help save the planet by using a reusable cup from Stojo. Most cafes offer BYO cup discounts or simply fill it with home-brew and save even more. It's truly one versatile travel cup The Perfect On-The-Go Collapsible Cup The Stojo Large Size Cup is the 24 oz version of our collapsible cup. It is ultra-portable, collapsible, and reusable. Designed by coffee lovers, for coffee lovers. It’s a convenient alternative to bulky travel mugs and better for the environment than disposable cups. No bulk, no mess! Unlike large coffee mugs, the Stojo to go cup quickly collapses into a leak-proof disk that stows anywhere. Take It With Your Whenever, Wherever Throw your 2.5 inch collapsed Stojo in your bag or pocket or stash in your luggage before a flight or camping trip so it’s always there when you need it. After every use, you can remove the collapsible straw with your Stojo or any cup, clean it and reuse it for your next beverage. Give this ground-breaking bigger version of our collapsible coffee cup a try and you will be amazed by how easy it is to carry, store and clean. Once you've finished your drink, just collapse, seal, stow and go! Our 24oz cup is made with phthalate and BPA-free silicone and recyclable materials that are excellent for your health as well as our planet. Forget about disposable plastic cups that keep costing you money and heavily pollute our landfills and oceans. Instead, try a collapsible, silicone cup that will last for a very long time to come! Stojo Brooklyn Ink Dimensions Expanded Height – 6.13 inches Collapsed height – 2.5 inches Diameter – 4.5 inches Capacity – 24 ounces / 709ml Take The Stojo Pledge We are on a mission to drastically reduce disposable cup use and want you to join our cause.