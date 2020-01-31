JAHUITE

Collapsible Cat Backpack

$129.00 $52.95

1、New Upgraded collapsible space capsule pet carrier backpack, designed for small to medium size of puppy and large kitten. 9 vented holes and extra two big side accessing doors, provides well ventilation and air circulation for fur friends inside enjoying the fresh air. 2、Eco-friendly and non-toxic PU leather, waterproof and anti-scratching. Dimensions:12 L x 13 W x 17 H (inch).Backpack Weight: 3 lbs. Recommend 0-22 lbs medium size of cat, 0-16 lbs small dog. Airline approved. 3、Side pocket is added for water bottle and other stuffs storage, upgraded bubble dome for easy storage. 4、Package includes: Bubble dome + Cellular Cover + Support soft removable mat + adjustable length of built-in leash with clip to connect harness. 5、Please contact our service staff if you have any questions,we will sort it out within 24 hours.Thanks for choosing us, Wish a happy shopping experience. warm reminder: Please allow slight color variation due to different device displaying and monitor setting, also the measurements tolerance is to understandable by your side. This pet carrier backpack is collapsible with adjustable shoulder straps and chest buckle, fits from kids to adult's height. Great for hiking, traveling and outdoor activities. Space capsule liked bubble protects your fur friend and also gives a window for them to explore the outdoor view with you. Instruction to switch accessories： STEP.1 Lay backpack flat Push the hinge button Rotate ring anti-clockwise. Hinge hits the edge. STEP.2 Take out of ring. STEP.3 Take out of ventilated grid. STEP.4 Locate the bubble window in slot Rotate the holes towards backpack bottom. STEP.5 Put the ring back Locate the hinge to the ringht side. STEP.6 Rotate ring anti-clockwise“Clap”means finish. We always put customer’s requires to the first place; we also want to listen to customer’s voice at the same time. Your advice make us progress and your happy is our greatest power. We know you'll love our Pet Carrier Backpac as much as we do, if for any reason you're not 100% satisfied