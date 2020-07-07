COFIT

Collapsible Bike Basket, Multi-purpose Detachable Bicycle Front Basket For Pet

$40.99

Buy Now Review It

The bike basket detaches easily and has multi-purpose uses as pet carrier, grocery shopping bag, commuter organizer, camping and outdoor container. Made with waterproof oxford cloth and rustproof aluminum frame, the basket is light-weight and easily cleaned by wiping with towel. The aluminum handles have soft and tearproof sponge pads, which protect your hands while lifting heavy objects. The basket is collapsible so that you can store it easily. You can simply measure the distance between handlebar and front tyre to see whether the basket fits your bike, which should be 9.8in/25cm or more.