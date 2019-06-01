Outwell

Collaps Kettle

£25.95

Buy Now Review It

At Purely Outdoors

The Outwell Collaps kettle is available in 2 different sizes and a range of stylish colour options.. It is ideal for those looking to save as much weight and pack size when camping. The kettle itself is made from siliconised heat resistant rubber and has a stainless steel base, which can be placed onto direct heat, whether that be a gas or electric camping stove. When not in use, the Collaps kettle can be simply folded down and once you arrive back home the kettle is completely dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Outwell Collaps kettle is available in 2 different size options: 1.5 and 2.5 litre. Please choose your preferred colour from the options above.