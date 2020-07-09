Pixi

Collagen Lip Gloss

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Enriched with botanical collagen and peptides, this nourishing lip balm hydrates and softens while helping to create smoother, fuller looking lips. This lip treatment is formulated to volumize, replenish and nourish lips. Apply to lips as needed. Use alone or under lip products. Tip: Use around lip to smooth fine lines.Pixi was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients utilized for both makeup and skincare. Petra’s passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow in no time. The now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup, and continues to make women look themselves, only better.