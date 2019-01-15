Elixir Premium Lab

Collagen Eye Patches

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

SPA QUALITY TREATMENT: Korean beauty products are known for their dermal therapy treatments that penetrate deep in your skin for visible results. This under eye moisturizing mask has the effect of make your skin silky & soft . BEST UNDEREYE CARE: botanical extracts like Green Tea & Aloe Vera in Elixir Premium Lab eye patches helps to hydrate & revitalize your under eye area, to reduce wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness around your eyes, and add shine to dull skin . COLLAGEN: Stimulates and regenerates skin cells, dramatically elevate your own skins collagen growing ability. This will restore elasticity and firmness to your skin, and reduce finelines, crows feet and the appearance of bags and dark circles under your eyes . PRODUCT DETAILS: Great for all skin types. One size fits all. Comes as one time use single undereye mask. Satisfaction guaranteed . BEST GIFT IDEA: Share best undereye zone care treatment with family and friends. Let them enjoy soft & silky skin. Safe to use on both men and women .