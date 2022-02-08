NourishMax

NourishMax Collagen Complex Dual Serum ✨ Key benefits [TL;DR] -Supports the appearance of skin firmness, elasticity and tone -Helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - replenishes hydration and moisture in the skin -Gives a radiant, dewy finish for youthful glow ✨ What it is? This Collagen Complex Dual Serum blends the benefits of hydrating hyaluronic acid and marine inspired ingredients to replenish, nourish and firm the skin’s appearance. The unique bi-phase formula features a blend of fruit and plant extracts that promote the look of firm, smooth and rejuvenated skin. It plumps the skin’s appearance with vital hydration for a healthy-looking, youthful glow. ✨ Why it's special? Botanically boosted, this naturally based serum blends a multitude of plant antioxidants and botanical extracts, including apple, raspberry, green tea, ylang-ylang, melon, cucumber and intoxicating gardenia flower. Triple-HA Blend A blend of low molecular weight, high molecular weight, and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acids offers the benefits found in one of the most effective humectants. Hyaluronic acid helps to restore a plump appearance to dry, dehydrated skin and tackles the appearance of wrinkles. Unrivaled Efficacy Each ingredient is used in its most effective form and was specifically selected for its ability to bring real results within the skin. ✨ What is in it? This innovative serum combines the moisture-drenching power of natural oils and anti-aging ingredients in one hybrid formula. Layer-by-layer hydration nourishes the skin and gives a smooth, silky feel without heaviness. This formula features a plant-derived collagen for a visible radiance boost. It includes marine-derived blue seakale, along with antioxidant-rich turmeric and carrot root extracts that help to combat the effects of environmental aggressors. This serum adapts to the skin’s unique hydration needs, adding essential moisture for a bright, luminous complexion. Hyaluronic Acid This water-attracting molecule acts like a magnet to draw hydration to the skin, and then locks it in for a lasting effect. A blend of low and high weight hyaluronic acids helps to soften the skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plant Collagen Extract Blend (Rice Extract, Soybean Seed Extract, Carrot Root Extract, Quinoa Seed Extract, Ginseng Root Extract) This plant collagen extract blend is an amino acid complex derived from plant proteins and work in the same way as animal collagen. Packed full of oxyproline, glycine, glutamic acid and proline, this powerhouse blend works to deeply moisturize and support the appearance of firmer looking skin. Crambe Maritima Leaf Extract (Blue Seakale Extract) This marine extract supports the skin’s defense against external stressors. Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil (Argan Oil) Cold-pressed argan oil is a natural skin-loving oil that helps to preserve moisture and leaves the skin smooth and healthy. Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propanediol, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Coconut Alkanes, Ethyl Macadamiate, Sodium Chloride, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Sodium Hyaluronate, Elettaria Cardamomum Seed Extract, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Flower/Leaf Extract, Crambe Maritima Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cananga Odorata Flower Extract, Cucumis Melo (Melon) Fruit Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Rose Extract, Rubus ldaeus (Raspberry) Leaf Extract, Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Wood Extract, Panthenol, Chenopodium Quinoa Seed Extract, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Glycine Max (Soybean) Seed Extract, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Gardenia Jasminoides Meristem Cell Culture Extract, Marrubium Vulgare Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Coccinia Indica Fruit Extract, Solanum Melongena (Eggplant) Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Flower Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Flower/Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Malic Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid. ✨ How to apply? Shake to mix the two phases before use, and then apply a few drops to clean, dry skin. It can be used morning and night.