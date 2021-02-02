United States
Colgate
Optic White Whitening Mouthwash
$10.50
High Impact White Teeth Whitening Formula Effective Hydrogen Peroxide Whitening Formula Actively Whitens Teeth and WhiteSeal Technology Helps to Prevent Future Stains Kills Bad Breath Germs and Bacteria Alcohol-Free Formula (Does not contain ethanol) Icy Mint Flavor Colgate Optic White High Impact White whitening mouthwash contains 2% hydrogen peroxide to effectively whiten teeth by removing surface stains. This alcohol-free mouthwash (does not contain ethanol) is available in a Sparkling Fresh Mint flavor to freshen breath while whitening teeth and contains Whiteseal technology to help prevent future stains. The mouthwash's action reaches hard-to-brush places, helping to whiten teeth and freshen breath. For an extra white smile, use after brushing with Colgate Optic White toothbrushes and toothpastes.