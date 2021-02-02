Colgate

Optic White Whitening Mouthwash

High Impact White Teeth Whitening Formula Effective Hydrogen Peroxide Whitening Formula Actively Whitens Teeth and WhiteSeal Technology Helps to Prevent Future Stains Kills Bad Breath Germs and Bacteria Alcohol-Free Formula (Does not contain ethanol) Icy Mint Flavor Colgate Optic White High Impact White whitening mouthwash contains 2% hydrogen peroxide to effectively whiten teeth by removing surface stains. This alcohol-free mouthwash (does not contain ethanol) is available in a Sparkling Fresh Mint flavor to freshen breath while whitening teeth and contains Whiteseal technology to help prevent future stains. The mouthwash's action reaches hard-to-brush places, helping to whiten teeth and freshen breath. For an extra white smile, use after brushing with Colgate Optic White toothbrushes and toothpastes.