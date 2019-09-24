colgate

Colgate Optic White Express White Whitening Toothpaste - 3 Ounce (3 Pack)

$17.37 $13.90

Buy Now Review It

Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White whitening toothpaste is a revolutionary product in the Optic White collection. This breakthrough formula gives users whiter teeth in just three days just by brushing (for best results, use as directed for 4 weeks). The toothpaste contains 2x more of the professionally recommended whitening ingredient, hydrogen peroxide (vs. Colgate Optic White Sparkling Mint). Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White whitening toothpaste is safe for daily use, protects enamel and provides anti-cavity protection. Having a radiant and polished look is quick and easy with Colgate Optic White Platinum Express White toothpaste.