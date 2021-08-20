Colgate

Colgate® Max White Ultimate Renewal Whitening Toothpaste

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Colgate

Get a dazzling white smile with Colgate® Max White™ Ultimate Renewal Whitening Toothpaste. Colgate Max White Ultimate Renewal Whitening Toothpaste is the 1st enzyme boosted whitening toothpaste with a professional whitening ingredient. Our most effective whitening toothpaste that reverses up to 15 years of discolouration*. It safely removes deep stains from the teeth caused by food, coffee, wine and tobacco. Colgate Max White Ultimate Renewal is the 1st Toothpaste powered with an enamel-shield advanced whitening technology composed of 3 ingredients working in synergy for best results** The outer packaging is made of 70% recycled plastic and can be fully recycled. The tube can be recycled through Colgate® Oral Care Recycling Programme in partnership with TerraCycle. *4-week clinical study on 76 subjects who had teeth stains caused by food and drink such as wine and coffee.