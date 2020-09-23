Zipcode Design

Colette Task Chair

$242.38 $111.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Get to work in a contemporary style with this task chair. Enveloped in easy-to-clean vinyl faux leather upholstery, this chair features a full back and a wide seat with a waterfall edge. Diamond quilt stitching lends a tailored touch, while cushioned padding provides added comfort and support. The gleaming chrome base includes a swivel mechanism and tilt-lock control. Five hooded caster wheels complete the design, offering effortless mobility.