Araks
Colette One Piece
$335.00
At Araks
A classic one piece swimsuit featuring double straps that knot in the back. The scoop neckline and high-cut legs create a flattering fit. See additional colorways. This swimsuit features Italian fabric made of ECONYL® fiber. ECONYL® utilizes 100% recycled nylon materials including abandoned fishing nets and other discarded nylon waste that would otherwise go into landfills and oceans. ECONYL® nylon matches the same high quality standards as traditional nylon. The use of this fabric helps to clean up the oceans and lessen our environmental impact.