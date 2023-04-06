Maison Miru

Colette Nap Earrings

$120.00

At Maison Miru

Our tiny dewdrop gold crystal earrings with a seductively delicate little chain. Introducing our Nap Earrings Collection - our signature push pin flat back earrings designed to wear 24/7 without poking you! We made these push pin style earrings in implant grade titanium to be safe for sensitive skin - and for the first time, made them in a 20g thickness (aka the same as traditional earrings) so they're made for lobe piercings! The push pin earring posts are easy to insert and remove from your ear, and the flat back makes them super comfortable to wear. Pair Colette with our signature Tiny Crystal Nap Earrings for a look that's uniquely yours.