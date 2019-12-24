Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Pixie Market
Colette Black Mini Dress
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Colette Black Mini Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Back Tie Crop Sweater
$116.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Black Neck Tie Cardigan
$122.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Silver Chain Choker Necklace
$32.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Pixie Market
Two-piece Scarf Sweater Set
$169.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Dresses
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Ryder Dress Es
$118.00
$35.40
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted