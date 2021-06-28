Mistana

Coletta Square Pillow Cover And Insert

$81.00 $33.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Adding both comfort and artful appeal to your ensemble, pillows are perfect for just about any area of your abode. Take this one for example it's ideal for tossing onto the sofa for a quick refresh or bringing into the master suite for a mini makeover. Crafted from natural jute fabric, its cover is neutral with a cream hue but still stands out with a raised chevron motif. What's Included? Insert/ Cushion Pad Product Details Fill Material: Polyester/Polyfill Closure Type: Zipper Insert Included: Yes Cover Material Cover Material: Natural; Jute Cover Material Details: Jute