Frankies Bikinis

Cole Ribbed Scoop Bikini

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

This modern crop bikini top features a scoop neck front with a delicate notched neckline and peek-a-boo cutout beneath the bust. The design is engineered to provide a supportive and flattering fit with an uplifting underband and thicker straps. Feminine and sporty all in one and a perfect layering piece.