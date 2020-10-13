United States
Under Armour
Coldgear Authentics Compression Mock
$49.99$26.24
100% Polyester Imported Updated brushback knit fabric maximizes comfort, breathability & maintains warmth Material wicks sweat & dries really fast 4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes Smooth flatlock seams prevent chafing Updated brushback knit fabric maximizes comfort, breathability & maintains warmth. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction . Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes . Smooth flatlock seams prevent chafing. Fitted silhouette gives a more supportive, feminine feel.