Gap

Coldcontrol Max High Shine Colorblock Puffer Jacket

$148.00 $66.60

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

ColdControl Max High Shine Colorblock Puffer Jacket: Made with 100% recycled fill. This high-performance insulation helps keep you warm for all kinds of cold adventures.Smooth, high-shine water-resistant weave shell. Fully lined.,This Fall season, the recycled poly-fill from our outerwear collection has diverted 6.1 million standard plastic bottles from the landfill.,Midweight recycled poly-fill keeps you warm and cozy.,Long sleeves.,Mockneck, full-zip front.,Front slant-zip pockets at hips.,Colorblock chevron stripe styling throughout.