Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Lane Bryant
Cold-shoulder Scoop-back Maxi Dress
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Lane Bryant
A cold-shoulder maxi dress with a self-tie detail to keep the scoop back in place. Soft jersey knit. Round neck. Short flutter sleeves. Pockets. Bust darts provide shape and the perfect fit. No closure; pull-over styling.
Featured in 1 story
16 Black Maxi Dresses You’ll Live In This Summer
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Target x Who What Wear
V-neck Full Sleeve Trim Maxi Dress
$44.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black Illusion Jersey Maxi Dress
$74.90
$51.98
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Ava & Viv
Knit Shirtdress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Maxi Wrap Dress
$74.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Lane Bryant
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Off-the-shoulder A-line Dress
$49.95
$39.99
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Active Swim Short
£60.01
£34.94
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Cacique Sport Peplum Swim Tankini Top
£87.32
£52.39
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Foil Knot-waist Maxi Dress
$149.95
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Trench Dress
$129.94
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted