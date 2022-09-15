bebe

Cold Shoulder Ruffle Hem Midi Dress

$119.00 $49.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Size Info True to size. XXS=0, XS=2, S=4, M=6, L=8-10, XL=12. Details & Care A sweet V-neck adds a stylish allure to this cold shoulder ruffle hemmed midi dress. Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 23" - Hips: 35" Model is wearing size 2. - V-neck - Cold shoulder sleeves with adjustable spaghetti straps - Concealed back zip closure - Front ruffle trim - High/low hem with ruffle trim - Lined - Approx. 35" shortest length, 46" longest length (size 2) - Made in USA Hand wash 97% polyester, 3% spandex Item #6493753