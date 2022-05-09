Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Cynthia Rowley
Cold Shoulder Rhinestone Dress
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cynthia Rowley
Black cotton midi dress with rhinestone shoulder detail.
More from Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Back-zip Bonded Mini Dress
BUY
$345.00
Neiman Marcus
Cynthia Rowley
Clara Organza Dress
BUY
$375.00
$450.00
Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley
Tee Jersey Organza Ruffle Dress
BUY
$395.00
Shopbop
Cynthia Rowley
Embroidered Cotton Mask
BUY
$40.00
Cynthia Rowley
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted