Self-Portrait

Cold Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress

$504.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Green cold shoulder floral maxi dress from Self-Portrait featuring a v-neck, a cold shoulder design, short sleeves, an empire line silhouette, a fitted waist, a flared skirt, a long length, a floral print, a deep V back, a back zip fastening, a frill trim, pleated details, smocking details and openwork trims. This item is true to fit.