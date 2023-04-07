Act+Acre

Cold Processed Scalp Renew

An exfoliating scalp treatment that treats irritation, itch, and flakes without stripping the scalp. This award-winning scalp exfoliator calms scalp irritation and itch, removes product build-up, balances sebum levels, and helps to relieve dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. The Details Suitable for all hair types and safe for colored and chemically-treated hair Sustainable aluminum tube, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Silicones, Sulfates, Parabens, DEAs, Gluten, Cruelty, and Artificial Fragrances 2 fl oz/ 60 ml Revolve Style No. ACTC-WU8 Manufacturer Style No. AA0005BK Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use On dry hair- section and apply renew directly to scalp Concentrate a thin layer on problem areas and massage Leave for 15 minutes then rinse with the cleanse and conditioner