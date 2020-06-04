Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Scalp Detox
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Act+Acre
Need a few alternatives?
Sunday Riley
Clean Rinse Clarifying Scalp Serum
$48.00
from
Olivela
BUY
Sephora Collection
Semi-permanent Hair Color
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Living Proof
Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment 227g
£37.00
£35.15
from
All Beauty
BUY
Ouai
Treatment Masque
£25.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Act+Acre
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Scalp Detox
$42.00
from
Act+Acre
BUY
Act+Acre
Travel Essentials Kit
C$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
$28.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Scalp Detox
$42.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Hair Care
Schwarzkopf got2b
Glued Blasting Freeze Spray
£4.19
from
Boots
BUY
RE-fresh
Shampoo Sea Mineral & Hydrate
$6.98
from
Walmart
BUY
L'Oréal Professionnel
Tecni.art Pli Shaper
£16.10
£12.05
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Leonor Greyl
Soin Repigmentant Nourishing Conditioner
£39.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted