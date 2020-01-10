Act+Acre

Instructions for use: Separate your hair into small sections and apply several drops of the detox to each Massage it onto your scalp and wait 15-20 minutes before rinsing Can also be used overnight for an intensive detox 100ml/ 3.4fl.oz.Ingredients: C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Isostearyl Linoleate, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Oil, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Alcohol, Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Ocimum Basilicum Hairy Root Culture Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract