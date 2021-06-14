Act+Acre

Cold Processed Scalp Detox

SKINCARE FOR YOUR SCALP. The skin on our scalps needs to be cleansed, moisturized and nourished for healthy, strong and thick hair growth. This vitamin-rich hair oil can be used as a deep cleanser to remove build up, a dry scalp treatment to relieve dry, itchy, flaky or oily scalps and a natural hair regrowth treatment that delivers essential nutrients to boost scalp health and optimal hair growth PLANT BASED INGREDIENTS POWERED BY PATENTED TECHNOLOGY. Our proprietary Cold Processed method protects active ingredients from traditional heat processing and chemical additives so you receive them in their most effective and truest-to-nature form. Featuring Basil Leaf known to deeply hydrate and remove impurities and Baobab Oil which supplies nutrients to the hair follicles MADE WITHOUT ADDITIVES AND CRUELTY FREE. Non toxic, vegan hair care free of sulfate, paraben, silicone, phthalate, gluten and synthetic fragrance. We never test on animals and are Leaping Bunny certified FOR OVERALL SCALP HEALTH AND DRY, ITCHY AND THIN HAIR. This scalp oil gently removes build up from dead skin cells, product residue and environmental aggressors, which can cause dry, itchy scalps and irritation to scalp psoriasis and eczema. Our botanical blend acts as a conditioner to restore moisture to the scalp for a hydrated and clear appearance without flakes or dandruff. Essential nutrients fortify and stimulate hair follicles for healthy hair growth and long-term results CLINICALLY PROVEN AND AWARD WINNING. Act+Acre hair treatment products are clinically proven to remove over 95% of build up on the scalp and hair after one single use. Winner of Byrdie’s Eco Beauty Awards, Men’s Health Grooming Awards and PureWow x Blink Beauty Indie Beauty Awards