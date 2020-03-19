Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Holy Curls
Shampoo
£18.00
from
Holy Curls
BUY
Ethique Beauty
Shampoo Bar
£12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Love Beauty and Planet
Radical Refresher Clarifying Shampoo Tea Tree Oil
$6.94
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Act+Acre
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Scalp Detox
$42.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Act+Acre
The Essentials Bundle
$85.00
$59.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Act+Acre
Cold Processed Scalp Detox
$42.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Act+Acre
Hair Cleanse
$28.00
from
Act+Acre
BUY
More from Hair Care
promoted
Schwarzkopf
096 Turquoise Temptation
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
promoted
Schwarzkopf
098 Steel Silver
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
promoted
Schwarzkopf
092 Pillar Box Red
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
promoted
Schwarzkopf
091 Raspberry Rebel
£5.49
£4.50
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted