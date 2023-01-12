Handmade

Cold Kicker Shower Steamers (pack 10)

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

NO ARTIFICIAL FRAGRANCES! - Our shower tablets are only scented with pure essential oils to awaken your senses and never contain any artificial fragrances or parfums. HANDMADE - Made by hand in the USA, each aromatherapy shower melt is individually created with care and attention to provide a lovely aromatherapeutic experience. EXPERTLY DESIGNED - The Herbal Zen was founded by a registered pharmacist who carefully designed each essential oil blend with care and integrity to provide targeted wellness. Breathe Clear - Our Cold Kicker shower vapor soothers release peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils to bust congestion and help you find clarity and breathe clear GIVE THE GIFT OF WELLNESS - The perfect unique gift for Christmas, Mother’s Day, or any other occasion. Whether you’re looking for spa gifts, relaxing gifts, or feel better gifts, our bath steamers have you covered!