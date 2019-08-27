Avène

Cold Cream Ultra-rich Soap-free Cleansing Bar

C$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

Avene Cold Cream Ultra-Rich Soap-Free Cleansing Bar cleanses and nourishes your skin while respecting the skin barrier. Features: Cleanses : Soapless, enriched with Cold Cream and lipids, cleanses your sensitive skin and provides comfort. You will enjoy its light fragrance. Protects : Creamy, restores comfort and suppleness to your skin. Soothes : Avène Thermal Spring Water, soothing, softening, provides your skin with an instant feeling of comfort. Ultra-Rich Soap-Free Cleansing Bar with Cold Cream is particularly indicated for sensitive dry to very dry skin. For face and body.