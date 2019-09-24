Your makeup remover is now the first step to beautiful glowing skin. Pond's Cold Cream Cleansing Balm is not your everyday facial cleanser. It is a makeup remover in solid balm texture that instantly dissolves heavy makeup and impurities easily, while moisturizing to improve your skin. Pond's Cold Cream Cleansing Balm deeply cleanses your face, easily melts away heavy makeup, and infuses skin with vital moisture. A great cleanser and makeup remover balm with multiple skin care benefits. Perfect as an everyday cleanser or for heavy makeup days! Gently massage a pearl-sized amount onto dry face in circular movements. The soft balm facial cleanser transforms into silky oil upon application, melting away makeup and removing dirt and skin impurities, providing a smooth and easy makeup removal experience. Suitable for use as an eye makeup remover, this balm-to-oil facial cleanser dissolves eye makeup without harsh rubbing or drying out your skin. Rinse off with warm water to remove all traces of makeup completely. Pond's Cold Cream Cleansing Balm is not just a makeup remover, it is also the first step of your skin care routine. This all-in-one facial cleanser moisturizes and improves your skin, leaving it instantly soft, radiant and naturally glowing even without makeup. Easy rinse. Non-greasy.