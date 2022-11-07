Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Lululemon
Cold City Parka
$598.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Designed for On the Move Waterproof, Glyde™ Fabric(Click to Expand) Product Features(Click to Expand) Material and care(Click to Expand)
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Faux Shearling Lining Coat
BUY
$169.99
Mango
COS
Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
$350.00
COS
Apparis
Imani Coat
BUY
$540.00
Apparis
Ganni x Barbour
Burghley Coat
BUY
$645.00
Ganni
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Merino Wool-blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Blissfeel Running Shoe
BUY
$148.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Commission Slim-fit Pant 37" Warpstreme Online Only
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Down For It All Vest
BUY
$148.00
Lululemon
More from Outerwear
Andrew Marc
Niles Quilted Jacket
BUY
$89.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
BLANKNYC
Fleece Shacket
BUY
$49.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Mango
Faux Shearling Lining Coat
BUY
$169.99
Mango
Everlane
The Renew Long Liner
BUY
$178.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted