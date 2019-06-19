County Line Kitchen

Cold Brew Coffee Maker With Flip Cap Lid By County Line Kitchen

C$56.58

Buy Now Review It

Size :1 Quart. EASY TO USE Simply pour coarse ground coffee into the filter basket, add water and allow to steep for 24 to 48 hours. Remove the filter basket and discard the grounds and you have delicious coffee concentrate. All components are dishwasher safe. CREATE CONCENTRATED BREW Our large filter basket allows a highest ratio of coffee grounds to water for any large cold brewer. The silicone seal allows you to shake the jar during the brewing process ensuring that all of the grounds are completely wetted. HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS Rather than use fragile borosilicate glass, our jar is a Ball 1 quart mason jar. The filter is made from heavy gage, food grade stainless steel wire that will not bend or dent. Other coffee makers use thin, easily damaged stainless steel cloth. VERSATILE BREWER Because we use a standard mason jar, you can add your own jar to the system to brew one batch while drinking another. This system can also be used to make hot tea or sun tea with loose leaf teas and infuse water with fruits or oils with spices. COLD BREWING BENEFITS Cold brewing coffee prevents the formations of acids that create bitterness and obscure the flavors of the coffee. The low acid content of the coffee is also a benefit for reflux sufferers. In addition, the stainless steel filter allows the aromatic oils of the beans that are removed by a paper filter to pass through into the coffee further improving the flavor.