Toddy

Cold Brew Coffee Maker System

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

Felt Filters Made in USA Patented cold brew system uses regular coffee beans to create incredibly smooth coffee concentrate with 67% less acid than coffee made with hot brew methods, it's easier on sensitive stomachs and all with no electricity required Get more out of your coffee grounds, as the coffee concentrate stays fresh for up to 2 weeks with no change to the flavor Also ideal for making tea, served hot or cold Toddy Cold Brew System comes factory sealed. Additional items in bundle are packed externally Extra Toddy Filter (2-pack) and Toddy Silicone Stopper (2-pack) are individually packaged Toddy Cold Brew Systems have delighted baristas, food critics, and regular folks alike. By extracting the bitter acids and oils that other brewing methods leave behind, the Toddy Cold Brew System produces a smooth, low acid concentrate ideal for hot or iced coffee or tea. Bundle includes: Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker System (brewing container with handle, container lid, glass decanter with lid, two reusable felt filters, one silicone stopper, set of instructions and recipe guide) Toddy Replacement Felt Filter (2-pack) Toddy Replacement Silicone Stopper (2-pack)