Cuisinart

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Cuisinart introduces a new way to make authentic cold brew coffee - in as little as 25 minutes! Like traditional cold brewers, the Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker saturates coffee grounds in cool water, never exposing them to the high temperatures that release oils which can create an acidic taste. Unique spin technology circulates coffee through water for total flavor extraction in a fraction of the time manual brewers require. Results are naturally smoother and sweeter! Three flavor strength options provide a customized coffee experience unique to cold brew, and coffee can be refrigerated in the 7-cup glass carafe for up to two weeks. The carafe and all removable parts are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.