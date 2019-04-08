Coffee BEAR

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$19.98

➤ RICHER, SMOOTHER, LESS ACIDIC COFFEE IN JUST 12 TO 24 HOURS ⇒ Tired of traditional brewing methods that produce hot coffee with bite and acidity? Coffee Bear's Cold Brew Coffee Maker yields a smooth and sweet batch of cold brew concentrate higher in caffeine content and 60% less acidic than hot coffee. Store your cold brew as long as you need – Our NEW flavor-locking lid helps maintain freshness and seals in those delicate coffee flavors for weeks at a time. ➤ FREE COLD BREW RECIPE E-BOOK ⇒ You will receive a free cold brew coffee recipe e-book containing five amazing, gourmet recipes concocted by a professional chef. Impress your friends and family with your new iced coffee maker! You also receive a full color instruction manual on how to use and care for your brewer. ➤ EXTRA CAPACITY PRODUCES SEVERAL DAYS SUPPLY OF COLD BREW ⇒ The 1300ml (44oz) capacity borosilicate glass carafe feels heavy, durable and 30% larger than typical 1000ml cold coffee brewers. This cold brew kit fits in the side compartment of your refrigerator door and spares you from that expensive café. Do you love iced tea and fruit infused water? The cold brew maker brews both with its multi-use mesh filter. Unlike stainless steel filters, you will never experience rust formation with mesh. ➤ NO MESSY SPILLS, FAST & EASY CLEANING ⇒ Features a removable BPA free no-slip base that ads extra grip, protects the glass from accidental bumps and shields your kitchen counter from coffee spills. The cold-brew coffee maker is also fit with a filter containing a removable bottom cap for fast and easy disposal of coffee grounds. The brewer can be disassembled and cleaned in less than a minute. Also dishwasher safe if you prefer a hands-free approach to cleaning your cold brew pitcher.