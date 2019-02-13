KitchenAid

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$99.95 $74.95

Rich, smooth cold brew is always on tap with this sleek coffee maker from KitchenAid®. Easy to use, pour and clean, it works in three simple steps: just add your favorite coffee grounds and cold water, let steep in the refrigerator for about 24 hours and use the tap to dispense as desired. The cold-brewing method produces a low-acid, flavorful coffee concentrate that’s ideal for diluting with milk, water or ice to make a variety of delicious iced coffee drinks. The extra-fine stainless steel steeper is designed to keep grounds out of the finished product, so you can expect smooth, grit-free results. Each batch contains 28 ounces—up to 14 servings—of concentrate that will stay fresh in the fridge for up to two weeks. We love the modern, streamlined design of this coffee maker, which is built with stainless steel and glass for a clean taste and easy cleaning. Thanks to its small footprint, it fits easily in most refrigerators and looks great on the kitchen counter. A sturdy carrying handle makes it easy to transfer the full coffee maker from fridge to table if needed, and the reusable stainless steel steeper is easy to remove and clean.