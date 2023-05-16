Mueller

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Taste The Difference - Making a chilled glass of barista-quality caffeinated goodness is easier than ever with the Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Make up to 8 cups of refreshingly smooth, rich cold brew concentrate that is naturally 65% less acidic than traditional hot coffee. Our unique stainless steel filter will work to maximize extraction and minimize any sediment or bitterness for the perfect brew tailored to your flavors. Smart Design - Each part of the cold brew maker has been designed to enhance your brewing experience. Starting with the cold brew pitcher that is made from non-toxic tritan plastic for a glass-like look but with heavy-duty shatter-resistance; Ergonomic handle and easy adjust lid make the brewer easy to handle; An added plus is removable mesh core that won’t rust over time or leave you with lingering metallic taste like other iced coffee makers. Airtight – Once you prepare your brew, seal in the flavors with the airtight and leak-proof lid and conveniently place the pitcher in the refrigerator at any angle, even lying down. The design is also sized to fit most refrigerator doors. Enjoy a more full-bodied brew with the extra-large 2L size that keeps your brew fresh for up to 2 weeks. Endless Possibilities – Use your favorite coffee grounds or tea and base your brew time to desired strength. Experiment with new flavors like vanilla or cinnamon coffee brews, or for iced tea makers try mint and citrus zest! Infuse water with fruits of your choice or impress with cold brew cocktails! Superior Quality With Mueller - We are here to offer you only the best quality products designed to make your life easier and more fun. In the unlikely event our product fails to meet or exceed your expectations, we offer a Lifetime of support. Our unparalleled 24/7 live telephone customer service team is ready and waiting to assist with anything you need!