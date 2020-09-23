Wade Logan

Colburn Desk

$120.00 $81.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether you are working on your laptop or writing thank you notes to family and friends you’ll love the ample workspace of this simple rectangular writing desk. Crafted from a black steel frame, with a manufactured wood desktop, this piece features sled legs and can accommodate a 100 lb. weight capacity. This traditional inspired piece measures 29'' H x 47'' W x 24'' D. Full assembly is required upon arrival.