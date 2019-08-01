Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Mango
Coin Waterfall Necklace
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Fine chains. Coin pendant. Zip and carabiner fastening.
Featured in 1 story
The Past, Present & Future Trends To Know
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
Alphabet Bracelet
$65435.00
from
Ariel Gordon Jewelry
BUY
Ruifier
The Visage Dazzle Necklace
$1865.00
from
Ruifier
BUY
Maria Black
Sanae Necklace
$169.72
from
Maria Black
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Pleated Hem Mini Skirt
$45.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Necklaces
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted