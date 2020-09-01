Melanj Hair

All wefted hair comes in 100g bundles. You will need 2-3 bundles, depending on the length, for a full head style. Refer to the "More Information" tab for details. Wefted hair does not come with clips. Our Coil Curl hair extensions are tightly coiled, ringlet curls with low luster and meant to blend seamlessly with Type 4 natural hair when worn curly. Perfect for wash n go’s, twist outs, braid outs and rod sets. Due to the natural texture, blow drying, heat styling and straightening is not recommended as it could potentially damage the curl pattern and shorten the lifespan of the extensions. For care and maintenance tips, read the Hair Care + Maintenance Guide.