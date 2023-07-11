Flash Furniture

Coffman Flash Fundamentals Mid-back Office Chair

$168.00 $71.20

Buy Now Review It

You can't go wrong with a black leather office chair to furnish your home office, dorm room or professional office. The height adjustable swivel chair is equipped with arms to comfortably support your upper body. [_Our chair conforms to ANSI/BIFMA standard X5.1-17_] Contemporary task chair that mixes well in traditional offices LeatherSoft upholstery is leather and polyurethane for added softness and durability Tilt lever - push in to lock in an upright position; pullout to activate rocking motion, while tilt tension knob controls tilt resistance PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS: Overall Size: 25"W x 25"D x 35.5-39.5"H; Seat Size: 19"W x 18.5"D x 17-21.5"H; Back Size: 18.5"W x 20"H; Arm Size: 23-27"H from floor; 6.5"H from seat When it's time to hit the books to study for that upcoming exam, this swivel desk chair fits perfectly under dorm room desks. The mid-back chair is upholstered in LeatherSoft material that blends leather and polyurethane for added softness and durability. The lever controls the seat height and when pulled out allows you to rock and recline. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob located underneath the seat to increase or decrease the amount of force needed to rock and recline. Group study sessions and daily work assignments flow with ease while working on this computer chair. Providing exceptional value for today's modern office, our Fundamental Seating will afford you the opportunity to purchase office seating for your entire staff.