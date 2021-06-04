United States
Hogg Batch
Coffee + Whiskey “golden Syrup”
$20.00
At Hogg Batch
This limited release barrel-aged coffee features a single origin coffee from Papua New Guinea paired with the warm notes from a fresh dumped Tin Cup Whiskey barrel. You will get whiskey on the nose with molasses, raisin and dark chocolate notes in the cup. Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee Pre-orders will ship by 6/16 Thank you for your patience, this coffee is roasted fresh in small batches to deliver optimum flavor and quality. Local pick-up options available