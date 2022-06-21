Artiss

This item is sent directly from our Marketplace partner: MyPlaza With its industrial-inspired design, our 2-piece Artiss Nesting Side Table is unlike your by-the-numbers side tables. It consists of two tables of different sizes so that depending on your needs, you can use it as two separate side tables or neatly nest the smaller under the larger to form a single table and save space. The sleek, powder-coated steel legs blend perfectly with the beautiful rectangular natural woodgrain top for a rustic ensemble that will sit well in any room and with any dcor. And the thick tabletop is chunky and strong for all intents and purposes. Better still, the C-shape profile allows the nesting side table to be brought up close and slide into other furniture pieces without any encumbrances or hassles. Made with sturdy construction, the nesting side table is also fitted with anti-scratch floor protectors to keep your floors in pristine condition with every use. Features Industrial style Space-saving Timber veneer Anti-rust powder-coated-steel Anti-slip base Sturdy construction Easy assembly Specifications: Brand: Artiss Material: Particle board and steel Top thickness: 15mm Large size: 43cm x 41cm x 50cm Small size: 35cm x 34cm x 43cm Colour: Dark wood tone and black Package Content Artiss Nesting Side Table Set x 1 Assembly Manual x 1 Product code 800972290