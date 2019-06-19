Coffee BEAR

Coffee Panda Cold Brew Coffee Maker

C$89.15

THE SECRET TO PRODUCING LESS ACIDIC, MORE FLAVORFUL COFFEE WITHOUT SPLURGING ON FANCY BREWING EQUIPMENTYour new Cold Brew Coffee Maker will never leave your refrigerator.- The Coffee Panda Cold Brew Coffee Maker is made of BPA free borosilicate glass and has an extra-large 1300ml (44oz) capacity that yields just over four cups of cold brew concentrate.- Fits in the side compartment of most refrigerator doors, keeping your iced coffee fresh for weeks.- Equipped with removable, BPA free, no-slip silicon base designed to eliminate slipping on smooth surfaces and eliminate spilling.Stop waiting in long lines and spending money purchasing cold brew from your local cafe.Our cold coffee brewer is perfect for the busy bee. Load a batch and 12 - 24 hours later you have enough cold press coffee to last you for days. Hosting guests? Dilute your cold brew concentrate with water, milk or alcohol to create coffee recipes guaranteed to impress.Dishwasher safe and easy to clean.- To clean, simply dispose of the used coffee grounds after each use and rinse with soap and warm water. It's that easy. The removable mesh filter core also extracts maximum flavor while minimizing coffee grounds escaping into the brew.- Easy grip handle and spout feels comfortable in your hand and makes pouring smooth with no mess.- Comes with a FREE RECIPE E-BOOK written by a professional chef containing five gourmet recipes guaranteed to impress.We take our products (and coffee) seriously at Coffee Panda. In the rare circumstance that you feel unsatisfied with your Cold Brewed Coffee Maker any time within the first 90 days of purchase, feel free to return it for a full refund. You won't hurt our feelings...we promise.Interested in brewing less acidic, smoother ice coffee? Just click the Buy button at the top of this page.