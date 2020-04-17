Saipua

Coffee Mint Soap

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This gorgeously-packaged, Brooklyn-made bar soap combines coffee grounds and peppermint essential oils into an exfoliating, invigorating shower experience. It’s a cleansing morning ritual in the shower or tub; incredibly, it also removes the scent of garlic or onions from hands, so it’s brilliant in the kitchen, too. A hydrating base of saponified olive oil, coconut, and shea butter leaves skin soft and supple, and the wrapping is so pretty, it’s basically an instant gift. 6 oz