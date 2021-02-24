Beauty Bakerie

Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette

$38.00

Details Beauty Bakerie's Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette serves up versatile, earth-toned flavors in creamy, satin finishes for every skin tone. Get creative in the kitchen with buildable Coffee & Cocoa flavors that can be used as highlight, contour, blush or eyeshadow depending on your skin tone & style. Sweeten up your makeup recipe book with Coffee & Cocoa Palette's four sugary shades, and start livin' La Vida Mocha.