Join the Hard Lines Coffee Club! Our monthly subscription is the perfect way to discover our newest and most exciting coffees. Sign up, select how many bags you'd like delivered every month and away you go! The subscription is available to purchase as a rolling contract with an option to cancel at any time. Throw in free shipping on all subscriptions and its a no brainer. Make sure to select the Free Shipping For Subscription Products at Checkout! Next month's subscription (starting from 21/9) features, as follows: 1 x 250g Bag : El Salvador Santa Petrona 2 x 250g Bag : El Salvador Santa Petrona + Guatemala La Conserva AAA 1 x 1kg Bag : El Salvador Santa Petrona