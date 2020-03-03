Barisieur

Coffee Brewing Alarm Clock

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Brew the perfect cup right when you wake with Barisieur’s ingenious alarm clock. Whether you’re a coffee or tea person, this innovative design has you covered with the capability to brew pour-over coffee or loose leaf tea first thing in the morning when its alarm goes off, even storing your milk in a refrigerated compartment to keep it chilled + fresh, activated by an infrared sensor. Comes with glassware resting on a walnut tray and plastic base. Features drawers for storing your essential ingredients. All you have to do is set it up the night before and you’ll wake up to the perfect cup!