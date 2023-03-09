Maison Margiela

Coffee Break Edt

The MECCA view: This cosy unisex fragrance transports you to the depths of winter in Stockholm, behind the closed doors of a cafe where the warm aromas and the taste of simple happiness fill the space. Opening with invigorating notes of smooth coffee, lavender and orange flower the fragrance then melts into a warm, woody base of sandalwood and cedarwood. Fragrance notes: Milk mousse, Sri Lankan sandalwood, cedarwood, lavender, spearmint and orange flower. Pair it with: Maison Margiela Under The Lemon Tree EDT Maison Margiela Jazz Club EDT